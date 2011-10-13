Nike LeBron 9 – University of Miami Player Exclusive

10.13.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

After LeBron‘s talents arrived in South Beach last season, it has paid dividends for more than just Heat fans. For instance, the “Cannon” edition of the Nike LeBron 9 was first released exclusively in Miami for sneakerheads. And now it appears the University of Miami men’s basketball team is getting shown some love too.

