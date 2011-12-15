By now you’ve seen LeBron James‘ latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 9. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the Nike LeBron 9 x Freegums. Collaborating with local artist Alvaro “Freegums” Ilizarbe, LeBron continues to show love to the Miami community. Check it out:

“I am very honored to have worked and repped Miami for this project,” says Ilizarbe. “The theme behind the pattern was Miami x LeBron. There are different Miami staples in the pattern as well as LeBron cues.”

Using a simple black and white palette, Freegums’ signature print style can be seen on the inner lining of the shoe and on on the toebox in a tonal white-on-white treatment. His custom pattern was also used to create a limited edition box for a special pre-release at Shoe Gallery in Miami.

If you didn’t get the invite and are still looking to get your hands on a pair, the Nike LeBron 9 x Freegums will drop in limited numbers on Dec. 31.

