Nike LeBron 9 x Freegums

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
12.15.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

By now you’ve seen LeBron James‘ latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 9. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the Nike LeBron 9 x Freegums. Collaborating with local artist Alvaro “Freegums” Ilizarbe, LeBron continues to show love to the Miami community. Check it out:

“I am very honored to have worked and repped Miami for this project,” says Ilizarbe. “The theme behind the pattern was Miami x LeBron. There are different Miami staples in the pattern as well as LeBron cues.”

Using a simple black and white palette, Freegums’ signature print style can be seen on the inner lining of the shoe and on on the toebox in a tonal white-on-white treatment. His custom pattern was also used to create a limited edition box for a special pre-release at Shoe Gallery in Miami.

If you didn’t get the invite and are still looking to get your hands on a pair, the Nike LeBron 9 x Freegums will drop in limited numbers on Dec. 31.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSAlvaro IlizarbeFeatured GalleryFreegumsLeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron 9Shoe GalleryStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP