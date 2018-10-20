All of the hype surrounding LeBron James’ move to Los Angeles will come to a head on Saturday night, as the former MVP will make his Lakers home debut against the Houston Rockets. James made his debut with the team on Thursday night in Portland, but the league decided to spend their first Saturday primetime slot on his first regular-season game at Staples Center as a Laker.

It’s a big day for the franchise, which is looking to return to glory after a few years of a rebuild that kicked off once Kobe Bryant retired. James gives Los Angeles star power that it hasn’t had since the end of the Kobe era, and to celebrate the fact that he’s gotten to this point, Nike put out a new ad to pay tribute to the journey James has taken throughout his NBA career.