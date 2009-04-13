Nike LeBron Varsity Jacket

Last month LeBron’s alma mater Saint Vincent Saint Mary won the Ohio State Championship. King James was on hand to witness the victory rockin’ this sweet jacket.

The SVSM Varsity jacket look like something you could get at your high school…except its from Nike. Now unless you’re Christ the King (Middle Village, NY) you can’t boast the same.

These jackets will be available at Foot Locker House of Hoops in Harlem. Stay tuned HERE and HERE for more info.