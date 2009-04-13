Nike LeBron Varsity Jacket

Last month LeBron’s alma mater Saint Vincent Saint Mary won the Ohio State Championship. King James was on hand to witness the victory rockin’ this sweet jacket.
The SVSM Varsity jacket look like something you could get at your high school…except its from Nike. Now unless you’re Christ the King (Middle Village, NY) you can’t boast the same.
These jackets will be available at Foot Locker House of Hoops in Harlem. Stay tuned HERE and HERE for more info.
whats going on in that picture
Consoling a player from the team that lost state to St. Vincent-St. Mary’s…
man that jacket is fresh!
that jacket is hot! gotta get my a$$ to 125th street to pick one up!!!
I cant see myself rocking that man high school jacket.Jersey is one thing,a jacket though?
That pic looks like a grown man consoling his son after he was subbed out of a JV game….
lol@flip i know right
“its alright son we’ll get em next yr”
I was at that game. That kid was killin St V’s but they lost and thats why LBJ was with him after the game. That kid was the best player on the floor.
That’s a fantastic picture. That’s probably the best non-game Lebron pic I’ve ever seen.