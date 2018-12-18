Nike Is Bringing Back ‘LeBron Watch’ For LeBron 16 PE Releases

Getty Image

One of the more frustrating things about basketball sneakers is that so often great colorways are reserved for player exclusives, which is to say, they’ll only be seen on the court and will never hit the market for sale to the public.

Last year, Nike decided to change things up a bit with “LeBron Watch,” taking advantage of the immediate buzz created by whatever new colorway LeBron revealed he was wearing on any given night with the LeBron 15. On those nights, that sneaker LeBron was wearing woudl come available on the SNKRS app in limited supply, including a number of colorways inspired by other legendary Nike shoes, like the Griffey LeBron 15s.

On Monday, Nike announced LeBron Watch was returning later this year and fans of the LeBron 16 should keep their eyes on the app (and set up notifications) for when those exclusives will become available.