NikeiD announced LeBron James‘ newest signature sneaker, the historic Nike LeBron X, will be available for customization on NikeiD beginning Oct. 9. Currently, there are no other details available. After getting up close and personal with the Xs late last week, I can’t wait to see what type of options they’ll be handing out to fans.

Will you customize a pair?

