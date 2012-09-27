Nike LeBron X+ “Blue Diamond”

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
09.27.12 6 years ago

Now that the Nike LeBron X has hit the streets, you can expect more and more colorways to start releasing. After the “Crown Jewel” had the streets on lock last weekend, the newest version – called “Blue Diamond” – is releasing on October 4 in both the full sport pack version ($270) as well as the slightly simplier Nike+ version ($200).

The difference? The $270 package comes with two Sport Sensors, one Sport Charger, and one Sport Adapter while the $200 version is meant for people who already own the Nike+ technology from another release (such as the new Hyperdunks).

via NiceKicks

Is this your favorite colorway yet?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron X+ "Blue Diamond"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP