Nike LeBron X+ “Blue Diamond”

Now that the Nike LeBron X has hit the streets, you can expect more and more colorways to start releasing. After the “Crown Jewel” had the streets on lock last weekend, the newest version – called “Blue Diamond” – is releasing on October 4 in both the full sport pack version ($270) as well as the slightly simplier Nike+ version ($200).

The difference? The $270 package comes with two Sport Sensors, one Sport Charger, and one Sport Adapter while the $200 version is meant for people who already own the Nike+ technology from another release (such as the new Hyperdunks).

via NiceKicks

Is this your favorite colorway yet?

