Nike LeBron X “Canary Diamond”

Don’t worry. You’re not the only one who’s having a hard time deciding which colorways of the Nike LeBron X need to be copped. There have been so many, and they’ve been dropping (or at least being revealed) so quickly that it’s hard to keep up. It reminds me of the 2006-07 season when the Jordan Brand released new (and retroed) Vs seemingly every week. I ended up (if I can recall correctly) with the Grapes, Fire Reds, Green Beans and the all-black joints, and yet still missed out on a number of underrated Vs.

So far with the LeBron X, I was lucky enough to be blessed with the “USA” joints and the “Crown Jewels.” And hopefully, I’ll eventually get a chance to behold these sneakers: the “Canary Diamond.”

Continuing the diamond theme, the two-toned gray Hyperfuse upper is accented with Canary Yellow on the Flywire, as well as the Swoosh, the full-length Zoom Air and the outsole.

Is this as good as some of the more traditional colorways?

