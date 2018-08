Here’s a look at a Dime tribute version of the LeBron X+ iD, designed by Dime co-founder Josh Gotthelf. They feature a white base, the swoosh in Pink Flash, and a few color pops in Volt. The left says “Dime” and the right says “Magazine” – and they both feature the number “10” to signify 10 years of Dime and 10 versions of Nike’s LeBron signature.

