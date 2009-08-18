Nike Lil’ Dez Tee

Our friends over at Nike just sent us this graphic of Lil’ Dez that’s going to be on a tee dropping any day now. It’s safe to say that a t-shirt featuring the littlest member of the MVP Puppets is a must have.
In addition to this, there are two Lil’ Dez shoes dropping around 9/1 paying homage to Kobe. We’ll keep you posted.
To cop your Lil’ Dez tee, hit up House of Hoops, Nike.com, Footlocker, Eastbay or Champs.
His annoying little ass makes those commericials funny.
On another note, $30 for a t-shirt is over priced.
Agreed, $30 is too much for a t-shirt.
That’s what they seem to cost nowadays…Just the price of looking dope, I guess!
That’s the price of getting your ass kicked, if I see any of you guys walking down the street in one of these.
@ JA
Bring it.
when are you guys giving out the Carpe Diem Ts? Its been like months!
I wonder if Nike is gonna keep the puppets around for next season??
@ Lee
I think they gave them out already.
mapletown they need to keep them around. Those are awesome and still funny to see. Just need I would say 4 more players and do one of Stern. Classic stuff.
Wonder if the same dudes that make the Crank Yankers puppets do those, they seem like the same type of puppets.