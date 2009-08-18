Nike Lil’ Dez Tee

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
08.18.09 9 years ago 9 Comments

Our friends over at Nike just sent us this graphic of Lil’ Dez that’s going to be on a tee dropping any day now. It’s safe to say that a t-shirt featuring the littlest member of the MVP Puppets is a must have.

In addition to this, there are two Lil’ Dez shoes dropping around 9/1 paying homage to Kobe. We’ll keep you posted.

To cop your Lil’ Dez tee, hit up House of Hoops, Nike.com, Footlocker, Eastbay or Champs.

