Nike Max LeBron VII NSF (New Colorway)

While the Nike Max LeBron VII‘s that we’ve seen to date combine the full length air bag and Flywire Technology, this colorway breaks from the mold.
Instead of Flywire, these feature a black checkered pattern that looks like carbon fiber, which gives the kicks a real nice texture that makes the teal swoosh jump.
Source: Sneaker Files
Those are tight, but what is with using all the old Griffey Swingman molds & colrways??
strong…those are hot!!!
they seem like winter boots a skier would wear.
I like these. I hope they come out in some other colorways though.
Nike is really putting on a show for LeBron!
I know if you ant to Griffey’s 2.0 buy these.
If those were the kicks LBJ was rocking when dude crammed on him at his camp, I don’t want them
It’s about time bron comes out w/ some decent lookin kicks
Thats the heat right there – Still look like cot damn boots though – I know Bron can support it at 6’9 260 but they just seem clunky. Zoom mamba IV’s are the best hoops shoe to play in I have worn.
Don’t wear those Lebron! All real ballers and hoopers know that full length max air shoes are Ankle Breakers. There’s no rear support on the eadges of the shoe.
One year when they were team shoes and really popular, at least seven NBA/NCAA players severely turned their ankles in the full length Air Max style hoop shoes. Shox and Zoom air are much more stable. Why do think Jordon stopped balling in exposed air shoes. His air bubbled remained hidden after the two’s, and threes.
they look heavy. And i don’t mean heavy as in the 80’s Fresh Prince ‘Yo that’s heavy’ way. I mean in the ‘Why can’t i pick my feet off the floor’ way.
eeeeh,not feeling them
this sneakers aree ohdee $waveyy !