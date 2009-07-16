Nike Max LeBron VII NSF (New Colorway)

07.16.09 9 years ago 13 Comments

While the Nike Max LeBron VII‘s that we’ve seen to date combine the full length air bag and Flywire Technology, this colorway breaks from the mold.

Instead of Flywire, these feature a black checkered pattern that looks like carbon fiber, which gives the kicks a real nice texture that makes the teal swoosh jump.

Source: Sneaker Files

