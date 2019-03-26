Getty Image

A pay-for-play scandal has loomed over college basketball for over a year, as representatives from adidas were charged and ultimately found guilty of orchestrating payments to high school players to push them to certain universities.

No one that follows college athletics believed that FBI investigation was anything but the tip of the iceberg, but as public sentiment has shifted in the debate over whether college athletes should be paid, outrage is much more sparse over the scandal. Most recently, Michael Avenatti, most famous for his work as Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, has been hit with federal extortion charges for a failed attempt at getting north of $20 million from Nike in order to keep details from a former Nike sponsored AAU coach who claims to know about payments from being made public.

Charges were filed against Avenatti on Monday, but that hasn’t stopped him from tweeting through it. On Tuesday morning, Avenatti, now fully understanding he’s not getting any money, decided to try and drag Nike down with him. He called his extortion charges a “diversion” and proclaimed the company had made cash payments to former Arizona star and top overall pick Deandre Ayton and Oregon’s injured star Bol Bol to push them to those institutions.