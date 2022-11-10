The NBA is not especially great at keeping its alternate jerseys under wraps ahead of whenever they are announced. Regardless, on Thursday morning, the league unveiled its full roster of City Edition uniforms, the final group that needed to be announced during the 2022-23 season. Here’s what all of them look like:

The 2022-23 @Nike NBA City Edition collection. Combining the heart and soul of hoops culture. Now available here: https://t.co/DzulSegMLq *Coming soon to NBA Store NYC pic.twitter.com/REw3cRKppJ — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2022

Some of them are very, very good. Others are flat out bad, while others are just boring. Maybe inoffensive is a nicer word. But the one thing you can certainly say about all of them is that they exist, and today, we are going to highlight the 5-best jerseys that Nike and teams cooked up for the upcoming campaign.

5. New Orleans

#Pelicans 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Pwo1JvWYBI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 10, 2022

Any time the Pelicans have a chance to do a cool, Mardi Gras-inspire jersey, they should. Really, that extends to any New Orleans team — I am looking at you, Saints.

Regardless, the Pels going with a jersey inspired by the colors of Mardi Gras is nothing new. The concept continues to be very good, and the deep purple base for these makes the green, yellow, and light purple stripes across the chest stand out. There is something to be said for not blowing a layup, which New Orleans did here.

4. San Antonio

Déjà vu decades later! Introducing our 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟑 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬: https://t.co/pq8q77p9P3 pic.twitter.com/UCzHJiRFlW — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 10, 2022

San Antonio hosted the 1996 NBA All-Star Game, which gave us some of the best uniforms in All-Star history. The ones on the right, look at them, they’re great.

Which NBA All-Star Game jersey was better: 1995 or 1996? pic.twitter.com/3UtWf45nf3 — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) February 28, 2021

Doing something with these will always be a good idea. Doing these specific uniforms: also a good idea. They take the general color scheme, a very unique one, and run with it without just making a complete replica that has SPURS on the front. There’s also a special court for these nights.

The Spurs will be rocking this special edition Fiesta Court during their Fiesta Nights.#PorVida pic.twitter.com/vzdfoTRD7j — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) November 10, 2022

3. Portland

Buckle Up, #RipCity Introducing our new uniquely Portland, 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey ✈️ Learn More: https://t.co/Kzwj59a5ut pic.twitter.com/67ewjUeGlY — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 10, 2022

AIRPORT JERSEYS. This is going to be the preferred uniform for any sportswriter, in large part because none of the jerseys are inspired by Marriott. These are a really cool concept and I generally like how they were executed — the teal stripe across the front pays homage to the carpet at the Portland airport, while the airport code is PDX. The color scheme — black base, vibrant teal, white/gray letters and accents — really pops, too.

2. Washington

The Washington Wizards’ City Edition unis honor the city’s celebrated cherry blossoms in a pink to blue gradient design. pic.twitter.com/jnUK6bujJn — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 10, 2022

Generally, Washington’s entire schtick is bad. The Wizards, as a nickname, is very weird since there are no wizards in the nation’s capital. Despite that, the team has a red, white, and blue color scheme. It has never made much sense to me.