Nike Officially Unveils The Kobe X (Photos)

Today Nike officially announced the tenth signature sneaker in Kobe Bryant‘s line. The Kobe X comes at a time when Bryant is facing perhaps the final and greatest test of his professional career.

The Kobe X shows of a minimalist design with transparent rubber casing on the midsole and outsole signifying Bryant’s recent willingness to open up to the media.

Long-time Bryant designer Eric Avar teamed up with Vino again to help define the next sneaker epoch.

Avar’s 2008 Hyperdunk design, the 2009 Kobe 4 low silhouette, and the Flyknit technology introduced for the first time in 2014’s Kobe 9 are just a few of Avar’s boundary-pushing developments alongside Mamba.

The Kobe X continues that traditional with hybrid cushioning, an advanced traction system and a seamless textile upper. You can read more about the Kobe X HERE.

The KOBE X 5 AM Flight will be available on Feb. 7. The remaining four colorways will be introduced over the coming weeks.

