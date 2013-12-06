Nike Outfits Kentucky, Baylor With New Uniforms

Kentucky and Baylor will debut new Nike Hyper Elite uniforms in tonight’s men’s and women’s doubleheader at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Tex. The Hyper Elite is the lightest uniform ever produced, and these particular editions will feature silver chrome lettering for Kentucky and gold lettering for Baylor. The Wildcats jerseys will also include eight stars on the back of the neck to honor the school’s eight championships.

The swag won’t stop there. Both women’s teams will have the option of wearing customized KD VIs or Zoom Hyperdunks. The men will choose between customized editions of the LeBron 11, KD VI or the LeBron Zoom Soldier. Check the photos below for a closer look at the uniforms.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.