Nike Outfits Kentucky, Baylor With New Uniforms

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
12.06.13 5 years ago

Kentucky and Baylor will debut new Nike Hyper Elite uniforms in tonight’s men’s and women’s doubleheader at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Tex. The Hyper Elite is the lightest uniform ever produced, and these particular editions will feature silver chrome lettering for Kentucky and gold lettering for Baylor. The Wildcats jerseys will also include eight stars on the back of the neck to honor the school’s eight championships.

The swag won’t stop there. Both women’s teams will have the option of wearing customized KD VIs or Zoom Hyperdunks. The men will choose between customized editions of the LeBron 11, KD VI or the LeBron Zoom Soldier. Check the photos below for a closer look at the uniforms.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSBaylor UniversityNIKENike BasketballStyle - Kicks and GearUNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP