Nike “Puppet Revolution” T-Shirt Contest Winners

Yeah, we know. It took a long time to pick the winners. We were hoping to get some more responses until we realized that writing about Lil’ Dez, LeBron James, and Dajuan Wagner in the same comment would be a difficult task. Anyways, here are the winners:

#1 – sweetv0mit, who wrote:

Because I’m probably the only 1 in the universe that still rocks Dajuan Wagner’s Cavs jersey proudly and I need this to complement it lol

Hey, if you’re still rocking a Dajuan Wagner jersey while Cleveland is entering the playoffs with the League’s best record, then you deserve this shirt. This shirt will advance your fandom about 5 years.

#2 â€“ realist, who wrote:

the saga continues… I hadn’t set foot outside the damn library for 16 hours and then I go outside and it’s pouring so I get soaked as hell…and I had to go to a meeting but was super late and had no working phone to tell them I was going to be late so I got chewed out, while soaking from head to toe…life sux right about now…at this point i’m just venting to the internets

Jesus realist, that paper must have been crazy, especially after all those comments on the California’s Finest Mamba T-Shirt contest. We know we’re going to get ripped for picking you, but it takes a lot to stir all this controversy on Dime with non-basketball related comments like that. You’ve got a lot of people fired up. We’re going to give you this shirt, though, so that you can continue procrastinating by checking Dime while in the midst of writing a paper worth 45% of your grade. Hopefully this shirt consoles you for the grade you get. Just kidding, but the shirt is worth it.

Anyways, we still got some more of these t-shirts to give out, but we’re going to take the contest to our Fan Page on Facebook. Here are the details: We’ll be giving out 3 t-shirts on our Fan Page. Two will be given to the person who invites and converts the most people to Dime Mag Facebook Fans, and the third will be given to the person who has the best answers in the Top 5 polls we’ll be conducting in the first week of the playoffs. Selfish promoting? Maybe, but we’re just trying to keep up with all the social media stuff that’s taken on a life of its own.

