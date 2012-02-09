Nike Basketball Introduces “All-Star” Sneakers For Kobe Bryant, LeBron James & Kevin Durant

The Air Jordan 2012 isn’t the only new shoe creating some killer hype.recently released photos for Orlando special editions for three of their largest names:and. These look extra dope just because of their uniqueness. Nike says the sneakers took their inspiration from a supernova â€“ arguably the most powerful force in the universe â€“ while the outsoles glow in the dark and individual ‘mission patches’ adorn each shoe as a nod to the accolades astronauts receive.

The LeBron 9 is the first sneaker to ever combine Flywire technology and Hyperfuse construction in the upper, and this “All-Star” version is meant to pay homage to his home state of Ohio, which has more astronauts than any other state. The orange signifies an orange jump suit, which helps to identify astronauts in outer space. The shoe’s mission patch, an honor astronauts receive from space exploration duties, is a lion shooting through space.

The Nike Zoom KD IV incorporates the new Dynamic Fit system that provides a superior lock-down fit and lateral support, and in this “All-Star” edition, Durant’s mission patch pays tribute to his reign as the NBA’s “H.O.R.S.E.” champion. It also takes inspiration from the silver suit of a notable Oklahoma astronaut, the reasoning behind the color.

Finally, the Nike Zoom Kobe VII System, which includes the Attack Fast insert that features a Phylon midsole with Nike Zoom units in the forefoot and heel for the ultimate in lightweight responsiveness, has a mission patch on the heel of a mamba snake while the Supernova is the primary graphic motif on the upper.

All three editions will be available at select retailers and at NikeStore.com beginning February 24. Hit page two for a photo gallery.