Nike Basketball Introduces “All-Star” Sneakers For Kobe Bryant, LeBron James & Kevin Durant

The LeBron 9 is the first sneaker to ever combine Flywire technology and Hyperfuse construction in the upper, and this “All-Star” version is meant to pay homage to his home state of Ohio, which has more astronauts than any other state. The orange signifies an orange jump suit, which helps to identify astronauts in outer space. The shoe’s mission patch, an honor astronauts receive from space exploration duties, is a lion shooting through space.
The Nike Zoom KD IV incorporates the new Dynamic Fit system that provides a superior lock-down fit and lateral support, and in this “All-Star” edition, Durant’s mission patch pays tribute to his reign as the NBA’s “H.O.R.S.E.” champion. It also takes inspiration from the silver suit of a notable Oklahoma astronaut, the reasoning behind the color.
Finally, the Nike Zoom Kobe VII System, which includes the Attack Fast insert that features a Phylon midsole with Nike Zoom units in the forefoot and heel for the ultimate in lightweight responsiveness, has a mission patch on the heel of a mamba snake while the Supernova is the primary graphic motif on the upper.
All three editions will be available at select retailers and at NikeStore.com beginning February 24. Hit page two for a photo gallery.
wow now those are some ugly shoes.
They are kinda ugly. They looked better when I realized the glow in the dark part isn’t green in the light, but I think the space themed patterns are kinda corny.
I’m not crazy about the LBJ or Kobe, but the KDs are nice. The picture on the second page does it more justice.
not feeling the galaxy cw’s..would rather have em go the jb route…blue for east and infra red for west…wanted a dope red kb shoe but i guess that is what the ROTD is for…he should rock those for the game! they match the west jersey!