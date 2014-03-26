Nike Reveals “Elite Series Hero Collection” For LeBron, Kobe & Durant

For the second year in a row, Nike unveiled a special Elite Series collection for their triumvirate of top NBA athletes with special LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant signature colorways in time for the playoffs. Let’s take a look at the “Elite Series Hero Collection” featuring superhero-themed shades for the KD VI, LeBron 11 and Kobe 9 Elite.

After Nike unveiled the Elite Series Team Collection earlier this month, now we’ve got colorways “representing the superhuman skills each brings to the court.”

LEBRON 11 ELITE HERO

The LEBRON 11 Elite Hero edition is tailored to James’s game and is sleek and strong, all in a laser crimson color. The shoe represents an evolution of the LEBRON 11, now with a lower cut and new articulated external cage to keep him contained for the playoff run. The Hyperposite protection and dynamic Flywire fiber in the upper combine with Lunarlon cushioning and a Nike Zoom unit in the midsole to maximize performance.

KOBE 9 ELITE HERO

The KOBE 9 Elite launched last December represents Bryant’s most provocative shoe to date – the first Nike Basketball shoe featuring Flyknit. The KOBE 9 Elite Hero sports a wolf grey upper and pop art inspired camouflage on the heel area. Designed by Eric Avar, it maximizes innovation with Lunarlon, dynamic Flywire and carbon fiber throughout, while its ultra-lightweight design enables natural motion.

KD VI ELITE HERO

Maximizing strength and breathability, the KD VI Elite Hero moves precisely and naturally with the foot. Designer Leo Chang’s vision to mimic the precision craftsmanship and fine details of a wristwatch are visually revealed in the KD VI Elite Hero. For the first time in a KD signature shoe, this new version boasts a full-length, visible Nike Zoom unit that runs through the entire midsole. This turbo green colored shoe features Flywire technology, reinforced with Kevlar® aramid fibers, providing Durant with lockdown support for his versatile style of play.

The Nike Baseketball Elite Series Hero Collection will become available May 9 at Nike.com and select retail locations globally.

