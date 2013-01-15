Nike Reveals Their “Black History Month” Sneaker Collection

All three of the featured athletes has a distinct logo created for the collection as well, and those images are instilled in the designs that are weaved throughout the makeup. Durant’s logo is a basketball hoop merging with a cloud formation, a nod to his childhood and his hometown recreation center in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.
On the Nike Sportswear side of the collection, there is the Nike Lunar Force 1, the Nike Air Force 1 Foamposite Hi, the Nike Dunk Sky Hi and the Nike Air Force 1 Downtown. On the basketball side, special editions of the Nike LeBron X, Nike KD V and Nike Kobe System 8 are releasing.
Kobe, LeBron and Durant will first wear these shoes during the NBA’s Martin Luther King Jr. tribute day on Monday, January 21.
As of now, there is no debut information – outside of the date – so stick with us in the future for more details.
i like these but not copping..come on nike drop the asg cw’s already!