Nike Reveals Their “Black History Month” Sneaker Collection

01.15.13 6 years ago
“Be Bold. Be True.” That’s the mantra of Nike‘s special “Black History Month” Collection, which features unique colorways for seven shoes, two t-shirts, a Destroyer jacket, Nike Elite socks and 5-panel hat. Debuting on January 26, the collection is fueled by soccer superstar Didier Drogba, Serena Williams and Kevin Durant. It features the products all in black, grey and brown highlighted in orange with distinct aesthetic designs that find their way through each sneaker.

All three of the featured athletes has a distinct logo created for the collection as well, and those images are instilled in the designs that are weaved throughout the makeup. Durant’s logo is a basketball hoop merging with a cloud formation, a nod to his childhood and his hometown recreation center in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

On the Nike Sportswear side of the collection, there is the Nike Lunar Force 1, the Nike Air Force 1 Foamposite Hi, the Nike Dunk Sky Hi and the Nike Air Force 1 Downtown. On the basketball side, special editions of the Nike LeBron X, Nike KD V and Nike Kobe System 8 are releasing.

Kobe, LeBron and Durant will first wear these shoes during the NBA’s Martin Luther King Jr. tribute day on Monday, January 21.

As of now, there is no debut information – outside of the date – so stick with us in the future for more details.

Hit page 2 to check out detailed shots of the Sportswear side of the collection…

