I was in Portland last week and my boy who works for Nike, Chad Easterling, had on these crazy sneakers that I had never seen before.

At first glance I swore they were the Air Yeezy’s but nope, they are the Nike RT1s. I honestly have never seen them before but I was very intrigued. The Nike Sportswear shoe is available now so make sure you cop a pair at Niketown before they are all gone.