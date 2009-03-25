I was in Portland last week and my boy who works for Nike, Chad Easterling, had on these crazy sneakers that I had never seen before.
At first glance I swore they were the Air Yeezy’s but nope, they are the Nike RT1s. I honestly have never seen them before but I was very intrigued. The Nike Sportswear shoe is available now so make sure you cop a pair at Niketown before they are all gone.
those are fly as, gonna look em up now
fly? hell no
Ian,
Stop trippin! These are tough! Lol
-cgf
christian sup man
no man i dont see it with these shoes
Lol Ian..
They aiight.. which is a shade above eh lol
christian question. do u use these to play only or go out???
lakeshow how are u man?
im aiight man.. just trying to get into the active roll again now that the sun is shinin up here..
Hows life in the DR??
What’s up CGF my man? I just caught the last episode of Heights…Man you know your mac game was slippin by trying to pull that kiss off right in front of ya girl. That’s cause you probably already hit that huh? Boy I gotta give you yo props though you’s a stone cold playa in the game…LOL
these shits r tought i thought the air yeezys finally had a good color for the kix nd i neva seen these b4 either
I LIKE THEM