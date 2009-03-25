Nike RT1

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.25.09 9 years ago 10 Comments

I was in Portland last week and my boy who works for Nike, Chad Easterling, had on these crazy sneakers that I had never seen before.

At first glance I swore they were the Air Yeezy’s but nope, they are the Nike RT1s. I honestly have never seen them before but I was very intrigued. The Nike Sportswear shoe is available now so make sure you cop a pair at Niketown before they are all gone.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDimeMagStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP