Nike

The dream of sneakerheads who happened to love the sequel to Back to the Future has finally come true. Decades after Tinker Hatfield envisioned self-lacing Nikes for the 1989 movie Back to the Future II, the technology has finally reached a retail shoe Nike will deliver to the basketball-playing masses.

Nike debuted the Adapt BB on Tuesday, the first self-lacing basketball shoe ever produced. The Nike Adapt 1.0 released in 2016, but the Adapt BB’s are the first performance sneaker from Nike to feature the self-lacing technology, and they’re ready for on-court use. The release of the self-lacing shoe came with the news that Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum would debut them on the NBA court, starting against Toronto on Wednesday night.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Tatum told ESPN in a story about the Adapt BBs. “Hearing about a shoe with all this technology and no laces, I didn’t know what it was going to look like. It really surprised me. It looked a lot better than I thought it would, and it felt great — that was most important.”