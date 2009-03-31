Nike Shox BB4

03.31.09 9 years ago 17 Comments

Over on FootLockerUnlocked.com they have exclusive pics of the Nike Shox BB4.

You probably remember when Air Canada (I guess now he’s Air Izod Center??) Vince Carter rocked these joints in the Olympics. We all know Freddy Weis remembers.

These joints will drop in April, April 18th to be exact. Keep checking http://www.footlockerunlocked.com for more updates on Nike releases.

