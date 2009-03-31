Over on FootLockerUnlocked.com they have exclusive pics of the Nike Shox BB4.
You probably remember when Air Canada (I guess now he’s Air Izod Center??) Vince Carter rocked these joints in the Olympics. We all know Freddy Weis remembers.
These joints will drop in April, April 18th to be exact. Keep checking http://www.footlockerunlocked.com for more updates on Nike releases.
i owned these when they first came out… took a while to break in…
I always wanted these in black and silver.
gotta question man. I’m in the market for a new pair of kicks…. just need them for strictly ballin though.
what, in your opinion, are the best shoes out there for actual gaming? hyperdunks, CP3’s, lebrons, kobes? showy kicks have never been my thing for playin, so i dont give sh*t if theyre ugly or hot as hell, i just need something thats gunna hold up for this summer…
The Hyper Dunk Max. Can’t wait. I’m flat footed and the Hyper Dunk feel like hospital shoes on my feet.
i had these when they first came out i couldnt ball in em they was uncomfortable to me
the blk and silver joints was official with that good ol charles woodson jersey…..ahhhh some good times lol
Go for the Kobe’s or the Hyperdunks. The Kobes are the best ball shoes I have worn, but they are kind of funky if you arent used to a low top. The Hyperdunks will give you a little more support. Both shoes come correct with their traction, comfort, and durability. Plus the Hyperdunks come in some clean basic colors if you dont want to get to showy with it.
best shoes ever invented… had the red-whites when it first came out… didnt take care of it so now i have the blue-whites like the ones jj redick wore in his duke days and now only use it indoors… wanna try the hyperdunks tho, might change my mind to which is the best shoes invented
The LeBrons or the CP3s. LeBron’s shoes are always solid, the VIs (this year’s shoe) is especially good. I have the Triple Black pair and they’re durable, especially if you treat them with repellant before wearing them. I going to get at least one more pair before they become scarcer. The CP3s are good too, but they’re mainly indoor basketball shoes. The Hyperdunks lose their cushioning after the first month or less, depending on how often you wear/play in them. The older Kobes are good if you don’t like low cut shoes. Dollar for dollar, I’d ride with the LeBrons overall.
VCs been rockin these all year right?
Vince has been wearing the Shox Gamer
@ itsakademiks-I had these when they first came out-uncomfortable to ball in,I was surprised at that.Also,why the f:ck is Nike releasing these f@cking shoes again!?I mean,what the f#ck man,oh,I get it release a shoe 9 years later and still charge the original price-brilliant f%cking idea!Well if you f^cking retard f*cks are willing to pay for it,f*ck it!
these shoes are the cornerstones of shox…pay homage and shut the fuck up if you dont like cuz these are an automatic cop for every shoe collecter
these shoes are the cornerstones of shox and define carter’s career dont hate…pay homage and shut the fuck up if you dont like cuz these are an automatic cop for every shoe collecter…
i still have these in my trunk (gotta keep gear in the car…never know when the opportunity to hoop will present itself).
My question,then,is how can the value of a shoe increase if Nike keeps releasing it every 8 years?F*CK!Nike is the collector here-collecting yo cash!(B#tches)…
Huarache, they are pretty comfortable too. If you can afford it, wear Jordans.
I like the second version of this edition better.
can anyone tell me about the fit of the shoe?!? do they fit small?? I normally wear a 10.5 but with another pair of nike’s I just got I had to get an 11….