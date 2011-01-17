Nike Sportswear Destroyer Jacket – Black History Month Collection

As we said earlier, in celebration of the 35th anniversary of Black History Month, Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse are releasing a limited edition Black History Month Collection inspired by their most iconic and pioneering athletes â€“ Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Julius Erving. So if you plan on picking up any of these kicks, you might as well cop the limited edition Nike Sportwear Destroyer jacket to match.

If you want to get your hands on one of these, the jacket will be available at 21 Mercer and select retailers nationwide starting February 12.

What do you think?

