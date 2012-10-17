Nike Sportswear Honors LeBron James With The LeBron X “Cork Edition”

We recently showed you the Nike LeBron X “Canary Diamond” and while that colorway is hot, this one just looks amazing. To honor LeBron James and his cork-popping, post-championship champagne bath, Nike Sportswear is releasing the special edition LeBron X “Cork” Edition this December in limited quantities.

This sneaker, inspired by the LeBron X performance shoe, brings a sophisticated edge through premium materials and fabrication. It’s the first of multiple premium Nike Sportswear versions of signature basketball shoes that are planned for release as non-performance remixes this year.

Would you rock these?

