Nike Sportswear Introduces Special “Orlando” Collection

As we inch closer to All-Star Weekend in Orlando at the end of this month, more and more special edition sneakers are being released. We attended the exclusive Air Jordan 2012 launch earlier this week, and we also showed you the new releases Nike Basketball has in store for their three top players. Now, Nike Sportswear is giving us new editions of three popular sneakers – theand– to commemorate the All-Star events in Orlando.

All inspired by space exploration and the Supernova, the collection begins with the Nike Dunk, which features a waxed canvas upper emulating training suit material, and has a motif inspired by astronaut space suits.

The Nike Flight One is here to celebrate the legacy of arguably the most popular player in the history of pro basketball in Orlando. Orlando’s last All-Star Game came in 1992, and this sneaker was then made extremely popular just a few short years later.

And finally, the Nike Foamposite One is back again, showcasing an out-of-this-world galactic print upper.

The collection will be available at select retailers and NikeStore.com from February 23. Hit page two for a dope photo gallery.