Honoring the legacy of basketball, New York City and the Nike Air Force 1, take a look into what’s going on now in each of the five boroughs. With the World Basketball Festival less than two weeks away, Nike Sportswear Presents: 1LOVE, an All-Borough Block Party on Mercer Street this Saturday to celebrate the launch of the Nike Air Force 1 Borough Pack. More details are after the jump.
Music By DJ Clark Kent, DJ King Solomon, Miss Banks
Mercer Street NYC
(Btwn Grand and Howard)
Saturday July 31st
6pm – 8pm
Will we see you there?
nike got the illest marketing team