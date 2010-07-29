Nike Sportswear Presents: 1LOVE

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Video
07.29.10 8 years ago

Honoring the legacy of basketball, New York City and the Nike Air Force 1, take a look into what’s going on now in each of the five boroughs. With the World Basketball Festival less than two weeks away, Nike Sportswear Presents: 1LOVE, an All-Borough Block Party on Mercer Street this Saturday to celebrate the launch of the Nike Air Force 1 Borough Pack. More details are after the jump.


Music By DJ Clark Kent, DJ King Solomon, Miss Banks

Mercer Street NYC
(Btwn Grand and Howard)

Saturday July 31st
6pm – 8pm

Will we see you there?

