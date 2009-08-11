Nike Sportswear Stadium / Varsity Jacket

Hate to be the one to say it, but summer’s almost over. Granted in NYC the thermometer reached a stifling 96 degrees yesterday, but that still doesn’t change that for many it’ll soon be out with the beach chairs and in with the desks and chairs. Luckily for us, Nike Sportswear just launched a crazy lineup of varsity jackets right in time for back to school.

Nike Sportswear (the more fashion, less athletic but still very much performance line of Nike), has come out with two different jacket silhouettes; the Varsity and Stadium. Both feature a classic wool body with leather sleeves and come in a range of colors, however I think I’m feeling the all-black ones the most. With a retail of $395 you can catch these at your local NSW retailer, or you can try Niketown.com.

Source: Hypebeast