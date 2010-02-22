Nike Sportswear’s Rasheed Wallace & Vince Carter Tees

When I was in Portland last week, I stopped through one of my favorite sneaker boutiques, Compound Gallery, to see what was good. Always carrying the hottest kicks and gear in P-Town, there were two Nike Sportswear shirts that definitely stood out from there rest. Check ’em out.

The first shirt is a must for any Rasheed Wallace fan. “Reign Of The Tech,” with ‘Sheed’s big head placed on a karate student’s body is just hilarious.

The second shirt is a must for any Vince Carter fan. “Hangin’ With Mister Carter” shows Vince’s famous chicken wing dunk from the 2000 NBA Dunk Contest with birds flying all around.

Both of these tees are available for purchase at Compound Gallery. For more information, visit www.compoundgallery.com.

