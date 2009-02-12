Nike Super 6 Showdown Game Preview

Tickets are going fast for tomorrow’s Nike Super 6 Showdown. This year the Super 6 will be held on Fordham University’s campus at the Rose Hill Gymnasium. The first game will feature New York’s Rich High School against New Jersey’s Paterson Catholic.

The second match-up, which will be a nationally televised ESPN2 game, will feature national high school powerhouse St. Patrick (Elizabeth, NJ) verses Abraham Lincoln High School (Brooklyn NY). Both teams feature guards that are top 10 in the 2009 class.

St. Pat’s is let by Dexter Strickland, the 6’3 combo guard is as smooth as it gets. Dex can score if you need him to, or be the consummate point guard that distributes the rock. The University of North Carolina signee will be a valuable piece to Roy Williams’ Tar Heel squad next season.

Abraham Lincoln boasts a resume’ of New York City legends such as Stephon Marbury, Sebastian Telfair, and Jamel Thomas. The next and arguably the greatest out of the storied Lincoln program is Lance Stephenson Jr. Lance, known on the streets of NYC as Born Ready, is a problem on the offensive end. Stephenson is a 6’5 220lbs guard who will stop at nothing to exact his will upon the opposition. Expect all of Brooklyn to come out and support their boy.

Lance and Dex have faced off before and both of them are amped to square off against one another again…especially on national t.v. The St. Patrick/Lincoln game tips off at 7pm. If you’re in the New York area you aren’t going to want to miss this one.



The Nike Super 6 Showdown takes place tomorrow starting at 5pm at the Rose Hill Gym on the campus of Fordham University.