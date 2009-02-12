Nike Super 6 Showdown Game Preview

Once again, we’re hitting you with coverage of Nike’s Super 6 Showdown. The Super 6 is taking place tomorrow starting at 5pm on the campus of Fordham University at the Rose Hill Gymnasium. If you’re in town definitely get yourself to the Bronx. Tickets are $10 and $15 and are on sale now.

The nightcap will definitely be a good one. Coming all the way from Minnetonka, MN (yes, the home of recording legend Prince) are the Hopkins High Lions. Now most people don’t think of Minnesota in regards to basketball but the boys from Hopkins are here in NYC to put everyone on notice. Hopkins, one of the top 10 teams in the country, has four players going to DI schools next year for ball. Led by the trio of Royce White, Mike Broghammer, and Trent Lockett are looking to make a serious statement with their invitation to the Nike Super 6.

Brooklyn’s Thomas Jefferson High School isn’t as renown as Hopkins but the boys on the Jefferson squad play hard and go all in. The Orange Wave is led by scoring guard Keith Spellman (the school’s all-time leading scorer), Joel ‘Air Jamaica’ Wright (playing at Fordham next year), and underclassmen point guard Devante Grace.

If you can stay for all the games you should do so. Nowhere else are you going to see 6 of the best high school squads in the nation under one roof. On top of that the collection of talent at this year’s Nike Super 6 Showdown is unparalleled. Guys like Lance Stephenson, Dexter Strickland, Royce White, Lance Brown, Durand Scott, and Keith Spellman will all be playing back to back to back. This high school showcase is a one not to miss.

