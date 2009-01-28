Is it that time of year again already? That’s right, Nike will once again invite some of the nation’s best high school basketball teams to New York City’s premier high school basketball event â€“ the Nike Super 6 Showdown. The event serves as a pinnacle moment in the New York City hoops scene showcasing top, up-and-coming talent from five teams in the New York City area as well as one team from Minnesota.

The Nike Super 6 Showdown will take place Friday, February 13, 2009 at Fordham University’s Bronx Campus in the Rose Hill Gym.

The 2009 games include five of the top 30 ranked high school basketball teams, according to the ESPN Rise Boys Basketball Pre-Season Poll: 3rd ranked St. Patrick High School (NJ), 8th ranked Abraham Lincoln High School (NY), 15th ranked Rice High School (NY), 25th ranked Hopkins High School (MN), 28th ranked Paterson Catholic High School (NJ) and Thomas Jefferson High School (NY).

The games kick off with Paterson Catholic vs. Rice at 5:00 PM, followed by St. Patrick vs. Abraham Lincoln at 7:00 PM, and closing the event is the Hopkins vs. Thomas Jefferson game at 9:00 PM.

Tickets are on sale now, and are $10 and $15. Be sure to pick yours up HERE before they’re all gone.