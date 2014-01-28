Nike Unveils 2014 NOLA Gumbo League Collection For NBA All-Star Weekend

Today, Nike unveiled thefor NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, including new colorways for theand the Kobe 9 Elite . Paying tribute to the city’s unique flavor, centering around the heat, spice and creativity balance found in the best gumbo, the sneakers will include special interior lining graphics, as well as a commemorative tarot card and special edition box with the purchase of each shoe.

The 2014 NOLA Gumbo League Collection will be available beginning February 14 on Nike.com and at select retail locations.

As for the shoes, the LeBron 11 “Gator King” takes its inspiration from the alligator, the king of the water in New Orleans. Deep purples, greens and gold create intricate details, and the Hyperposite bucket glows in the dark.

The Kobe 9 Elite “Maestro” has a glow-in-the-dark outsole and accents of brass in the upper. Bryant is a technical craftsman out on the court and this colorway is meant to honor that by showcasing the flavors of Jazz.

Finally, the KD VI “Illusion” colorway has hand-drawn patterns on the upper meant to mimic Durant’s versatility and fluidity on the court. As a near seven-footer with shooting range, he’s something we’ve never seen before. It also features a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Check out the images below for a closer look.

Hit page 2 for a look at the special lining graphics and commemorative tarot card and special edition box with purchase of each shoe…