Nike Unveils “Clash Collection” Football Boots

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
05.18.12 6 years ago

Being that the weather is beautiful and summer is practically here, there was no better time for Nike Sportswear to unveil their latest new release, the “Clash Collection” Football Boots, which include the Nike Air Max 1, Nike Cortez, Nike Tennis AC and the Nike Gato. Commemorating a summer of global football, each shoe has distinct bright colors to offset the white base, and each color represents the specific playing style of that sneaker.

The Nike Air Max 1 has laces that move from white to electric green as they move up the boot. The stripes are consistent with the T90 boot on the heel.

A white upper and black accents help shape the Nike Cortez, along with a Nike Tiempo boot with a striped screen print on the back tab.

The Nike Tennis AC with its blue accents, ties in the timeless silhouette and the Nike CTR360 boot.

And the Nike Gato features screen print that mimics the boot stripes on the back heel and collar, and goes along with the solar red and the Nike Mercurial boot.

The collection launches globally in June.

What do you think?

