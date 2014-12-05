Nike Unveils Kyrie 1 & We Test Them On the Court

“As a kid, imagining that I’d be in the Nike family with my own shoe was something that seemed almost unattainable,” said Irving during the presentation and Q&A with former Nike greats.

“Now that I’ve received the KYRIE 1 I’m honored to represent Nike and its next generation of players.”

As for the little nuggets of personal information adorning the new signature shoe, it sports a new Kyrie Irving logo on the shoe’s tongue; hand-written details in Irving’s penmanship including a No. 2 on the upper heel along with his personal signature on the inside of the tongue — something he told us was not included in the first prototype he wore at his summer camp this past offseason.

There’s also a jagged pattern on the wrapped traction near the toe and heel counter with architectural angles inspired by the Sydney Opera House from Kyrie’s homeland of Australia.

The acronym “JBY” also rests beneath Irving’s new logo on the outsole, and stands for “Just Be You,” a tenet Irving hopes inspires kids as they establish their own unique identities. Kyrie is pretty comfortable in his own skin as he said numerous times on stage during the unveiling, and we don’t blame him.

Click to hear how the KYRIE 1 performed on the court, plus pics and release information on the newest signature line from Nike…