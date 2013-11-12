Nike Unveils LeBron 11 “Akron Vs. Miami” & “Miami Nights” Colorways

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
11.12.13

While LeBron has been busy busting out some nasty player exclusives of his latest signature sneaker on the court, today we’re getting a look at two new LeBron 11 colorways that are meant to celebrate the long journey of the world’s best basketball player.

The “Akron Vs. Miami” colorway blends together ‘Bron’s childhood in the working-class, blue-collar city of Akron (shades of blue) with his current home in South Beach (pink accents).

“It’s my birthplace â€” it’s how I learned to play the game of basketball,” James said in a release. “I’ll always praise Akron.”

The Miami theme continues in the “Miami Nights” colorway, which features dark hues contrasted with blasts of neon pink to represent the city lights. It’s all amplified by the sneaker’s rippling Nike Hyperposite technology.

Both shoes will be available globally at select retail locations and nike.com beginning December 7 (“Akron Vs. Miami”) and December 14 (“Miami Nights”). Check out the images below for a closer look.

Which one do you like better?

