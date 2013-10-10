Nike Unveils The LeBron 11 “Gamma Blue” Colorway

The “Gamma Blue” colorway is the latest Nike LeBron 11 to hit the ‘net as it was unveiled yesterday on the heels of the announcement that the silhouette is now on NIKEiD. This colorway is based around the idea of tempered steel because the sneaker sports superior integrity, optimal strength and strong impact resistance.

The LeBron 11 features Nike Hyperposite technology in the breakthrough Foamposite upper. Along with dynamic Flywire technology, a full length Lunarlon and Nike Zoom unit are also involved for the first time ever in a LeBron signature shoe.

The “Gamma Blue” colorway will be available globally at select retail locations and Nike.com beginning Nov. 16. Stay tuned to Dime for more details and check out the images below.

