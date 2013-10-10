Nike Unveils The LeBron 11 “Gamma Blue” Colorway

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
10.10.13 5 years ago

The “Gamma Blue” colorway is the latest Nike LeBron 11 to hit the ‘net as it was unveiled yesterday on the heels of the announcement that the silhouette is now on NIKEiD. This colorway is based around the idea of tempered steel because the sneaker sports superior integrity, optimal strength and strong impact resistance.

The LeBron 11 features Nike Hyperposite technology in the breakthrough Foamposite upper. Along with dynamic Flywire technology, a full length Lunarlon and Nike Zoom unit are also involved for the first time ever in a LeBron signature shoe.

[RELATED: Nike Officially Unveils The LeBron 11 “Away” Colorway]

The “Gamma Blue” colorway will be available globally at select retail locations and Nike.com beginning Nov. 16. Stay tuned to Dime for more details and check out the images below.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron 11LeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron 11Nike LeBron 11 "Gamma Blue"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP