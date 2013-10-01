Nike Unveils LeBron 11 “T-Rex” Colorway Designed For Young Athletes

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
10.01.13 5 years ago

Every kid loves dinosaurs. Nike took the cliche and flipped it with the LeBron 11 “T-Rex” colorway. Made exclusively for young athletes, this sneaker, inspired by the Tyrannosaurus Rex, features a volt color on the swoosh and outsole for the T-Rex’s glowing eyes. The pink collar is the dinosaur’s mouth, and the shades of green are meant to represent the beast’s scaly skin.

The sneaker will come in four different versions:

Crib Bootie… which will feature a Velcro collar strap and soft synthetic bottom

Toddler Size… which is designed for those learning to walk and run with a collar Velcro strap, flex groove outsole, lightweight rand as well as breathable welded collar and mesh

Pre School… a welded upper and outsole for a variety of activities, it will also feature a rubber midfoot shank and a lightweight rand

Grade School… which is designed for basketball with Hyperposite construction and an inner sleeve, Lunarlon, and a asymmetrical collar fitted lower on the ankle

This colorway will be available globally at select retail locations and nike.com beginning Nov. 29, so stay tuned to Dime for more details as they emerge.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron 11LeBron JamesNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron 11Nike LeBron 11 "T-Rex"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP