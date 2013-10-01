Nike Unveils LeBron 11 “T-Rex” Colorway Designed For Young Athletes

Every kid loves dinosaurs. Nike took the cliche and flipped it with the LeBron 11 “T-Rex” colorway. Made exclusively for young athletes, this sneaker, inspired by the Tyrannosaurus Rex, features a volt color on the swoosh and outsole for the T-Rex’s glowing eyes. The pink collar is the dinosaur’s mouth, and the shades of green are meant to represent the beast’s scaly skin.

The sneaker will come in four different versions:

–Crib Bootie… which will feature a Velcro collar strap and soft synthetic bottom

–Toddler Size… which is designed for those learning to walk and run with a collar Velcro strap, flex groove outsole, lightweight rand as well as breathable welded collar and mesh

–Pre School… a welded upper and outsole for a variety of activities, it will also feature a rubber midfoot shank and a lightweight rand

–Grade School… which is designed for basketball with Hyperposite construction and an inner sleeve, Lunarlon, and a asymmetrical collar fitted lower on the ankle

This colorway will be available globally at select retail locations and nike.com beginning Nov. 29, so stay tuned to Dime for more details as they emerge.

