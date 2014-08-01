Nike Unveils New Team USA Basketball Uniforms (Pics)

Asprepares to take on the world during the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain starting August 30,today unveiled their “lightest uniform” in brand history. Theuniform took inspiration from America in Nike’s ongoing quest to tell a story.

The angle of the USA graphic was inspired by the chevron of the classic Nike Windrunner track jacket first released in 1978.

Both home and away uniforms feature the red, white and blue colors meshed together in a speed graphic, which crosses the front of the game jersey and fades into an American flag that extends cross the side of the shorts from the front to the back.

Here’s more from Nike’s release:

NIKE HYPER ELITE JERSEY A flocked lining at the inside of the neck allows the athlete to comfortably wipe excess moisture from the face. Ultra-lightweight stretch mesh in the back of the jersey serves to regulate the temperature of the player along the spine, where athletes tend to heat up the most. Redeveloped, lightweight sphere fabric in the front of the jersey helps to maintain a comfortable body temperature by wicking moisture, while eliminating cling from excess sweat. NIKE HYPER ELITE SHORTS A perforated, vented waistband in the Nike Hyper Elite shorts provides a level of cooling, while maintaining the comfort and security that athletes require. A new, performance flex vent placed by the knee allows the game short to flex when the player moves. The addition of a flocked “wipe zone” at either hip allows a comfortable spot to dry hands as sweat builds up.

The kit will be available for purchase on August 7 at nike.com, in Nike stores and select shops and will debut on the court when the USA Basketball Men’s National Team takes on Brazil Men’s National team in their first exhibition game at Chicago’s United Center at 8 pm CT on August 16.

