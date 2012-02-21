Nike Unveils Team USA Basketball Uniforms

As we mentioned,is bringing the goods today, unveiling many innovative summer products as well as the new Hyper Elite uniforms Team USA will be sporting in the Olympics this summer. To say these uniforms are different is an understatement. Not only are they 41 percent lighter than the joints Team USA rocked in Beijing just four years ago, but they’ve improved on every technological breakthrough of the past few years.

First, they’ve improved upon a concept introduced in 2008 called Nike Aerographics, an engineered fabric that is a passive cooling solution allowing greater design and graphic flexibility while creating mesh areas in a garment without adding seams. The increased air circulation makes the shorts 14 ounces lighter than the average pair normally worn by professional players.

Its 3D-structured Dri-FIT fabric pulls sweat away from the skin and can reduce cling along the skin, and the sleeveless v-neck silhouette, along with the slim fit, offers more mobility and less bulkiness.

To top if off, these unis save an average of 22 recycled plastic bottles per jersey.

Check out the gallery below, and also hit page two for more photos from the event.

