Nike Unveils Team USA Basketball Uniforms

As we mentioned, Nike is bringing the goods today, unveiling many innovative summer products as well as the new Hyper Elite uniforms Team USA will be sporting in the Olympics this summer. To say these uniforms are different is an understatement. Not only are they 41 percent lighter than the joints Team USA rocked in Beijing just four years ago, but they’ve improved on every technological breakthrough of the past few years.
Check out the gallery below, and also hit page two for more photos from the event.
First, they’ve improved upon a concept introduced in 2008 called Nike Aerographics, an engineered fabric that is a passive cooling solution allowing greater design and graphic flexibility while creating mesh areas in a garment without adding seams. The increased air circulation makes the shorts 14 ounces lighter than the average pair normally worn by professional players.
Its 3D-structured Dri-FIT fabric pulls sweat away from the skin and can reduce cling along the skin, and the sleeveless v-neck silhouette, along with the slim fit, offers more mobility and less bulkiness.
To top if off, these unis save an average of 22 recycled plastic bottles per jersey.
thats exactly what Angola was hoping for, a %14 lighter and more mobile LeBron James, hahaha
The only thing i don’t like about Nike doing the uniforms is that they won’t be unique to only the USA. China, France, and whatever other country that uses Nike will also have the same styled uniforms. That’s lame.
they’d better nickname this team the “Chevrons”… please maintain a 2 chevron distance from LeBron at all times.
The kicks are bad. They look like discount bin stuff.
R u serious?? Same STYLE?? That is lame.
love the jerseys..great job nike..home and road 10 jerseys will be copped! i love the kbvii usa..would love mamba print on toebox but a stitched 10 on heel cup will be nice cherry on top to a very clean shoe for the games!! easy cop for me!!!
The “S” looks like that graffiti S thing everyone used to draw on their school notebooks like 15 years ago.
The S kinda looks like the Superman logo. Subliminal meaning?
so all starters except dwight are here? guess nike doesn’t love adidas boy.
i know someone will call me racist and compare me to bruce, but lebron looks like that chimp from latest planet of the apes movie on that solo pic.
the formfitting jersey shows how freaking skinny durant is. hes all limb.
to me, the S in USA almost looks like the dollar sign. how fitting.
Am I the only one that thought Kobe was Chauncey at first lol?