Nike Uptempo Premier – Darvin Ham Game-Worn Autographed Pair

10.06.11 7 years ago

While I was in Portland for the Jordan Brand Flight Forum, you can only imagine the NBA names dropped while amongst other members of the media. But there was one player I had to defend more than the rest: Darvin Ham. While Trey Kerby of The Basketball Jones says he’s my “No. 1 favorite” player of all time, I’ll say that he is one the top. I mean, do I really have to explain myself. So inspired to cop some “Ham Slamwich” memorabilia, I checked out eBay yesterday and found these: a game-worn autographed pair of Ham’s Nike Uptempo Premiers from the Pistons’ 2004 NBA Championship team.

These shoes, which are size 15.5, were worn against the Pacers on April 4, 2004. And while “Dunkin Darvin” didn’t have his best game (he finished with one assist, one turnover and two personal fouls in 11 minutes), they’re a must-have for any true fan.

If you’re interested, you can cop ’em for $299.99 on eBay right now.

What do you think?

