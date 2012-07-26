Nike Vault’s Kobe USA Custom Nike Elite Socks

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
07.26.12 6 years ago

Being that they’re stationed in downtown L.A., the Nike Vault always comes correct with Kobe Bryant apparel. Recently, we showed you their USA Basketball Collection, an awesome assortment of Team USA gear, from jerseys and jackets to the Nike Zoom Kobe VII “USA” editions. Now tomorrow, Nike Vault will be releasing these limited edition Kobe USA Custom Nike Elite Socks on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only 24 pairs of each colorway will be released, and they will also be retailing for $24.

What do you think?

