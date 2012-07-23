Nike Vault’s New Kobe Bryant & USA Basketball Collection

07.23.12 6 years ago
The Olympics are right around the corner, and after we nearly lost to Argentina yesterday, every basketball fan in the country can feel the tension. To help get us ready, Nike Vault recently posted some of their new USA Basketball collection on their Facebook page, and not surprisingly, much of it features Kobe Bryant.

If you get the chance to stop in at the Nike Vault out in Los Angeles, I would definitely recommend it. All of this stuff looks super dope. The collection includes:

*Nike Zoom Kobe VII System “USA”
*Authentic USA Home/Away Jersey with Nike Pro Combat Sleeve and Nike USA Elite 2.0 Basketball Socks
*Nike Air Force 1 Low Max Air NRG
*Nike Air Force 1 Hi ’07 Premium
*Nike Air Force 1
*Nike Air Force 180
*Kobe Bomber Jacket
*Nike Kobe Action Tee
*Nike Kobe Tron Face Tee and Kobe Assassin Short
*USA Federation Hoodie (Grey)
*USA Federation Hoodie and pants with AF-1 USA Tee

Hit page 2 for a look at more of the awesome Team USA apparel…

