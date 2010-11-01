Nike Zoom Go Low – Steve Nash Player Exclusive

11.01.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Before Kobe Bryant reinvented the low game, Steve Nash had long been a proponent of low-cut kicks. Last season, he was wearing the Nike Cradle Rock Low, a model that wasn’t available to buy in the States. But this year, wearing the new Nike Zoom Go Low, you’ll be able to cop these at your local sneaker spot. With that said, here are two versions that you will not be able to grab: Nash’s player exclusive in a home and road colorway.

What do you think?

