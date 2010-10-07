Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Rivalry Pack

10.07.10 7 years ago 2 Comments

If this is what Nike’s putting together for some of college football’s top programs, just think what’s going to drop later this year once hoops get underway. Introducing the Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Rivalry Pack, with special colorways for TCU, Virginia Tech and Boise State. You might want to get to your local sneaker spot a little early this Friday…

Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Rivalry Pack

Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Rivalry Pack

Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Rivalry Pack

Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Rivalry Pack

Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Rivalry Pack

TCU

Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Rivalry Pack

Virginia Tech

Nike Zoom Huarache Trainer Rivalry Pack

Boise State

