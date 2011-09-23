Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 – Lamar Odom Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Lamar Odom
09.23.11 7 years ago

If you were keeping tabs on the summer hoops circuit, you probably noticed that a bunch of guys were wearing the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011. With that said, check out what Nike Basketball put together for Lamar Odom this season. Maybe it’s the Lakers colorway, or maybe it’s his signature logo detailed on the tongue, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Sole Collector

