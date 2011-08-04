Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 – Rudy Gay Player Exclusive

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the summer hoops circuit, you’ve probably noticed that a bunch of guys are wearing the new Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011. With that said, check out what Nike Basketball put together for Rudy Gay this season. Maybe it’s the Grizzlies colorway, or maybe it’s his signature logo detailed on the tongue, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

