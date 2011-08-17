Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 – Team Nike Player Exclusive Pack

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
08.17.11 7 years ago

If you’ve been following along with Team Nike this summer up at Dyckman Park, then you probably already know that they’re playing in the championship game tonight against Ooh Way Records. The last time these two teams met, let’s just say the Swoosh got beat. But to celebrate the ‘chip and the rematch tonight, Nike Basketball is releasing a limited edition pack of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011s that Team Nike has been wearing this summer. Check ’em out:

The team-exclusive kicks also known as the the “Run With/Run From” pack and are packaged in a special limited edition box available exclusively at the Harlem pop-up shop BLVD Ice. Only 33 sets are available for purchase. Cop ’em before heading to the park, as the championship game starts at 8 p.m. tonight.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDyckman ParkNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011PlaygroundStyle - Kicks and GearTeam Nike

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP