Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 – Team Nike Player Exclusive Pack

If you’ve been following along with Team Nike this summer up at Dyckman Park, then you probably already know that they’re playing in the championship game tonight against Ooh Way Records. The last time these two teams met, let’s just say the Swoosh got beat. But to celebrate the ‘chip and the rematch tonight, Nike Basketball is releasing a limited edition pack of the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011s that Team Nike has been wearing this summer. Check ’em out:

The team-exclusive kicks also known as the the “Run With/Run From” pack and are packaged in a special limited edition box available exclusively at the Harlem pop-up shop BLVD Ice. Only 33 sets are available for purchase. Cop ’em before heading to the park, as the championship game starts at 8 p.m. tonight.

