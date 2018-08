Even though Amar’e Stoudemire refuses to wear anything but the Nike Zoom KD2 (Kevin Durant‘s signature shoe), I’m sure he has a few pairs of these player exclusive Nike Zoom Hyperfuses in his closet at home. Check out detailed pics after the jump.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

