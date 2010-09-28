Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Brandon Roy Player Exclusive

Since the end of last season, the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse has been everywhere. What started on the feet of Rajon Rondo and Deron Williams in the playoffs, and was quickly seen on Kevin Durant and many other players during the World Basketball Festival in NYC and World Championship in Turkey, will be hitting the NBA hardwood in full force this season. While pics have surfaced of player exclusive away colorways for Rondo, D-Will, Russell Westbrook, Tony Parker and Brandon Roy, we’ve yet to see a home version. Thanks to Blazers Media Day, we can cross that off our list.
While there’s no word on whether or not the home colorway will release, you better believe B-Roy will be wreaking havoc in these bad boys this season.
What do you think?
Loving the Nike Hyperfuse, would love to see Nike play around with more colors for the players. Have them reflect something else in the players lives other than the team colors.
fu(k all those new light weight/low cuts nike kicks. they ruin ur foot, don’t give support where it’s needed and r so narrow. i understand the strategy, but also i am about to quite my nike-fanboynism!
Nice shoe
@Slam4Life Shut That B.S. Up And Go Strengthen Your Ankles…The Shoes Are Comfortable and For Those Of Us Who Really Play Ball…WE LOVE EM!!!! How Is It Folks Complain About No Support But A High Percentage Of High School, College And NBA Players Are Wearing The Kobe’s…Anywho…Can’t Wait To See All The Colorways Or Option To Customize Before My Season Starts….
