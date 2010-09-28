Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Brandon Roy Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Portland Trail Blazers
09.28.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Since the end of last season, the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse has been everywhere. What started on the feet of Rajon Rondo and Deron Williams in the playoffs, and was quickly seen on Kevin Durant and many other players during the World Basketball Festival in NYC and World Championship in Turkey, will be hitting the NBA hardwood in full force this season. While pics have surfaced of player exclusive away colorways for Rondo, D-Will, Russell Westbrook, Tony Parker and Brandon Roy, we’ve yet to see a home version. Thanks to Blazers Media Day, we can cross that off our list.

While there’s no word on whether or not the home colorway will release, you better believe B-Roy will be wreaking havoc in these bad boys this season.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSBRANDON ROYNike Zoom HyperfusePORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP