Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Deron Williams Player Exclusive

If you’ve been checking the NBA hardwood, you’ve noticed that a ton of guys are wearing the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse this season. From Brandon Roy to Kevin Durant, Nike has been dropping awesome player exclusives. With that said, check out what they put together for Deron Williams.

What do you think?

