Nike Zoom Hyperfuse – Deron Williams Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
11.08.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

If you’ve been checking the NBA hardwood, you’ve noticed that a ton of guys are wearing the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse this season. From Brandon Roy to Kevin Durant, Nike has been dropping awesome player exclusives. With that said, check out what they put together for Deron Williams.

What do you think?

Source: Nike Basketball

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDERON WILLIAMSNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom HyperfuseStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP